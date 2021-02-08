A family looking for firewood on a chilly afternoon found something much more grotesque.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Monday, the Lawton Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of NW 44th Street in response to a report that an unidentified individual had been found in the woods just north of the Pecan Valley Apartments in Lawton. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the individual to be dead.
Detectives are investigating the cause and nature of the death, as well as the identity of the victim, according to a press release from LPD Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs.