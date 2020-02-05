A body discovered by an insurance adjustor on Tuesday perished in a Sunday fire at a southwest Lawton shed.
Tiffany Martinez Vrska, Community Relations Director for the City of Lawton, issued a statement regarding the incident.
Lawton firefighters were called to a house fire Sunday at 1105 SW 7th. The fire involved a second adjacent shed that belongs to a different property owner at 704 SW Park, Vrska said. Both fires were knocked down and firefighters spoke with residents of both homes to make sure everyone was accounted for.
On Tuesday, an insurance representative reviewing the scene discovered a body in the shed, according to Vrska. Lawton Police were contacted and an investigation in conjunction with the Fire Marshal’s Office is underway. The body has not yet been identified.
“Although this was a unique set of circumstances, personnel failed to locate the victim during the initial investigation, which is unacceptable,” said Fire Chief Raanon Adams. “This will be addressed with all staff involved. It is our desire to always provide a topmost level of service, which is what our community expects and deserves.”
The police department has not responded to inquiries regarding the matter.
As more information becomes available on this matter, it will be shared, Vrska said.