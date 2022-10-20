The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved a $72.9 million loan for Lawton to fund improvements at the city’s wastewater plant.

The board approved the loan Tuesday through its Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund, a funding source that provides low-interest loans for governmental entities working on water- and sewer-related improvements. It is a traditional funding source for the City of Lawton when it is working on high-cost water infrastructure projects, with repayment of the loans typically funded through a Capital Improvements Program and/or by fees on city utility bills. In this case, the loan will be repaid through utility rates ($68.5 million) and the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.