The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved a $72.9 million loan for Lawton to fund improvements at the city’s wastewater plant.
The board approved the loan Tuesday through its Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund, a funding source that provides low-interest loans for governmental entities working on water- and sewer-related improvements. It is a traditional funding source for the City of Lawton when it is working on high-cost water infrastructure projects, with repayment of the loans typically funded through a Capital Improvements Program and/or by fees on city utility bills. In this case, the loan will be repaid through utility rates ($68.5 million) and the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
City officials have said the loan is essential in addressing problems at the aging wastewater plant southeast of town, which has failed to meet federal water treatment guidelines because of aging components within the plant. It also is to fund the first phase of a citywide water meter replacement program.
Council members, in their capacity as the Lawton Water Authority, voted Sept. 27 to increase what had been a $70 million loan to $73.5 million, reflecting the continuing increases in construction costs. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the difference between the water authority’s request and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s approval is associated with closing costs on the loan.
When the water authority took action on the loan Sept. 27, it was because city staff suggested adding $3.5 million to what had been a $70 million loan. The action came after the water resources board said it would allow Lawton to participate in a pilot program to fund stormwater projects at no additional cost, allowing debt forgiveness of those projects when “sponsored” by a conventional wastewater project (in Lawton’s case, the wastewater plant). As a result, the water board would forgive interest on the wastewater plant loan up to the value of the stormwater projects.
Action by the OWRB on Tuesday will allow Lawton to continue rehabilitating its wastewater plant, along with replacing 10,000 automatic water meters and related radio receivers on water towers, which Cleghorn has said is necessary because the meters are nearing the end of their useful lives.
City and OWRB officials have pointed to the cost savings Lawton and other municipalities receive from using the low-interest revolving loan fund.
Joe Freeman, chief of the water resources board’s financial assistance division, calculated that Lawton Water Authority customers will save an estimated $31,553,100 over the life of the 30-year loan, when compared to traditional financing. The loan will be secured with a lien on the revenues of the authority’s water, sewer and sanitation systems and a mortgage.
The Clean Water State Revolving Fund program is administered by the water resources board with partial funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. The program has provided about $2.3 billion in water quality loans to provide communities the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects water resources.