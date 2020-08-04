The Lawton Board of Realtors held its annual back-to-school drive for homeless students in Lawton. From left are Reedy Daly with Real Estate Experts; Candy Mans with Sovereign Abstract & Title Services; Tonya Dawson, chairperson with Veterans United Home Loans; Kim Thomas, 2020 President of Lawton Board of REALTORS with RE/MAX Professionals; Andrea Winstead, District Liaison for the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Program; Dede Armes with BancFirst; and David Lopez-Thiel, assistant to Winstead.