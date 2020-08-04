Lawton Public Schools students will head back to school soon and the Lawton Board of Realtors made sure that the concern over school supplies, paying for a driver’s license and field trips would not be an issue for homeless students this year.
The group spent the summer raising money and school supply donations and presented District Liaison for the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Program Andrea Winstead with a check for $7,135 and several hundred pounds of school supplies to assist with equipping the district’s homeless students with school supplies and other necessities.
“These donations will make (the students) able to just bring their own supplies to schools in their own backpacks,” Winstead said. “With the money we can buy other things that we cannot buy with federal funding. For example our seniors we can have driver’s education classes and class rings or also just simple things like socks and underwear.”
For the students, the supplies can keep them going to school and not feel ashamed because they’re missing the supplies that they need, and so far, the feedback from students has been positive.
“Students usually just love to get their own backpack and new uniforms,” Winstead said. “We usually give them two sets and that’s for the newer guys. The older ones are so grateful if they get to do that driver’s education classes. When you’re a teenager, you want to get out there and be ready to just be a normal citizen like everybody else, and we help them do that.”
Because of COVID-19, the group was unable to raise the same amount of supplies as they did during last year’s drive, however people were more willing to donate monetarily, unlike prior years.
“Last year we only had a little over $3,550 that was donated,” Kim Thomas, an LBS member, said. “This year we’ve had maybe a few less supplies but dollar donations is where we really saw the difference. The community, local businesses and the realtors really stepped up this year to donate money to go out and buy those uniforms and buy the items that someone may need.”
Last year, the group provided supplies to approximately 857 of Lawton’s homeless children and expects that number to rise this year due to COVID-19. The group also uses monetary donations to provide assistance with drivers licenses for teens, graduation costs and field trips, among other things.