Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said she has seen a massive increase in absentee ballot requests compared to the last general election in 2018.
In 2018 2,253 Comanche County voters requested absentee ballots versus 4,628 requests so far this year. Sims wasn’t sure if the 105 percent increase was due to COVID-19 or the current political climate, but said the increase would not affect or delay counts come election day.
“We’re allotted a certain number of days to count the absentee ballots,” said Sims. “I can’t disclose those dates but I can assure everyone that even with the increase in requests, we’ll still meet our deadline for counting.”
Absentee ballots and mail-in voting have taken center stage this cycle due to COVID-19 and concerns expressed by President Donald Trump about the potential for voter fraud from mail-in ballots.
Amid the pandemic, some voters may likely believe that absentee voting will be the safest method to cast their ballot. Most states have made the option widely available with only six states requiring voters to provide a reason beyond fear of COVID-19 when requesting a ballot by mail. Nine states will send ballots ahead of the election automatically to registered voters; however, Oklahoma will not.
“Some states will send a ballot to everyone on their voter rolls whether requested or not,” Sims said. “Oklahoma has the safest method and we don’t do it that way. Ballots must be requested.”
Sims said voters using absentee ballots can hand deliver the document to the county election board up until Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election. If mailing the ballot in, voters should provide enough time for the ballot to arrive at the election board by Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The United States Post Office, in a recent mailer that gives a checklist for absentee ballots, suggested voters request absentee ballots at least 15 days prior to the election to allow time for delivery and return.
Should voters choose either to drop the absentee ballot at the election office or mail it in, they will require ID. In years past, before COVID-19, absentee ballots that were mailed in would need to be notarized, but due to safety concerns, ballots will need to have a copy of a valid state ID included in the envelope, said Sims.
Sims also said citizens who still need to register to vote have until Oct. 9 to register and still be eligible to vote in November.