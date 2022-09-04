There’s no need to be blue when Labor Day weekend in Medicine Park is spent at home for the 16th Annual Blues Ball music festival.
The entertainment began on Friday and continues on into Sunday night and is packed with local businesses, food vendors, and an abundance of good music from the stage in Hitchin’ Post Park.
Patrons can come to the free celebration currently occupying East Lake Drive and enjoy some the best blues musicians Oklahoma has to offer, or walk around the long line up of vendors for some shopping.
Festival goers packed the streets of Medicine Park for Saturday’s installment some sat at the stage outside the park tavern to listen to the musicians and others walked up and down the strip taking in all the products and specialty creations that the businesses of Medicine Park have to offer.
People from all over the state came to out to enjoy everything that Medicine Park has to offer with so many local business coming out to participate there is sure to be something for everyone in attendance.
The festival featured a diverse group of vendors including, custom t-shirts, Indian tacos, snow cones, gourmet lemonade, and even balloon animals created by a local magician by the name of “Papa Magic” who attended the event to hand out balloon art and put a smile on the face of some of the attendees. He says that he loves the Blues Ball not only because of the music but also the friendliness of those that attend.
“The people are so friendly here,” he said. “In the three years I’ve been here I’ve never seen a fight or anything break out. This event really speaks to everyone and gives them that hometown heaven feeling.”
Dwight Cope is the one coordinating the event and feels that this is one of best that Medicine Park has to offer. He believes the Blues Ball festival is the perfect way for everyone in the area to spend their weekend and encourages everyone to come out and support the small businesses and artists on display.
“First off it’s great music,” Cope said. “We have a beautiful location, and it’s free. So I don’t know what else you could need.”
If anyone is on the hunt for something fun for you and the family to do for Labor Day weekend, look no further than Medicine Park and see for yourself what all the fuss is about at the Blues Ball.