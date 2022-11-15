Bluepeak has announced its participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program in Oklahoma.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that helps low-income households afford broadband. Bluepeak, which has begun offering broadband service in Lawton and other Oklahoma communities, said it is participating because the program will lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households. The $14 billion federal program coordinated by the FCC provides discounts of $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.

