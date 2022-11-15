Bluepeak has announced its participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program in Oklahoma.
The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that helps low-income households afford broadband. Bluepeak, which has begun offering broadband service in Lawton and other Oklahoma communities, said it is participating because the program will lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households. The $14 billion federal program coordinated by the FCC provides discounts of $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.
According to broadbandnow.com, Oklahoma ranks 46th in the nation based on internet coverage, speed and availability. A Kansas City Federal Reserve study estimated 30 percent of Oklahomans have access to fewer than two wired internet providers.
The ACP benefit can be applied to any of Bluepeak’s residential internet service tiers. Eligibility criteria include:
• For the $75/month discount: Service address is located on qualifying tribal lands (which include former reservations in Oklahoma) and household income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.
• For the $30/month discount: Household income is at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
• Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline; is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program; received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
Eligible households may enroll in ACP through a participating broadband provider or by going to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an online application or print a mail-in application. Information also is available at mybluepeak.com/acp.