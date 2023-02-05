Bluepeak has completed more construction to expand its fiber internet network into west Lawton.

Company officials said the fiber internet service area includes much of the Wyatt Acres neighborhood east of Willow Creek Park to Northwest 67th Street, and south of the park down just past Wyatt Lake, as well as the area surrounding Crosby Park Elementary between Quanah Parker Trailway and Cache Road. Bluepeak’s service area includes other parts of west Lawton, including some of the neighborhoods of Meadowbrook/Heinz, Cache Road and Stonebridge Estates.