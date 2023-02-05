Bluepeak has completed more construction to expand its fiber internet network into west Lawton.
Company officials said the fiber internet service area includes much of the Wyatt Acres neighborhood east of Willow Creek Park to Northwest 67th Street, and south of the park down just past Wyatt Lake, as well as the area surrounding Crosby Park Elementary between Quanah Parker Trailway and Cache Road. Bluepeak’s service area includes other parts of west Lawton, including some of the neighborhoods of Meadowbrook/Heinz, Cache Road and Stonebridge Estates.
The completion of construction work in the Wyatt Acres/Crosby Park area is a key benchmark on the path to Bluepeak’s goal of building fiber to 40,000 homes and businesses with their $40 million investment in Lawton, announced in 2021, company officials said.
“At Bluepeak, we believe that the size of the town shouldn’t determine the quality of the technology they have access to,” said Jeff Seidenfaden, Bluepeak’s chief commercial and customer experience officer. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest in our fiber internet service in Lawton and we’re building as quickly and safely as we can to reach as many as possible here.”
Bluepeak officials said construction will continue in neighborhoods between Northwest 75th Street and Northwest Great Plains Boulevard; the south side of the Northwest 67th Street between Northwest Ash Avenue and West Gore Boulevard; and the Cameron University area between West Gore Boulevard and Southwest G Avenue, Southwest 38th Street and Southwest 17th and 16th streets.