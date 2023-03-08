Bluepeak has completed more construction to expand its fiber internet network to a new area of Lawton.

Company officials said roughly 800 more homes and businesses in the following two areas can now access Bluepeak’s fiber internet service: the area surrounding Willow Creek Park and Wyatt Lake, south of Cache Road down to Northwest Taylors Landing; and the Highland Park neighborhood south of West Gore Boulevard down to Southwest F Avenue and between South Sheridan Road and Southwest 17th and 16th streets.

