Bluepeak has completed more construction to expand its fiber internet network to a new area of Lawton.
Company officials said roughly 800 more homes and businesses in the following two areas can now access Bluepeak’s fiber internet service: the area surrounding Willow Creek Park and Wyatt Lake, south of Cache Road down to Northwest Taylors Landing; and the Highland Park neighborhood south of West Gore Boulevard down to Southwest F Avenue and between South Sheridan Road and Southwest 17th and 16th streets.
Those interested in signing up for fiber internet service — with packages including 1 to 5 gigabits-per-second for homes and 10 Gbps and beyond for business — can check service availability at their address on mybluepeak.com.
The completion of construction work in the area is a key benchmark on the path to Bluepeak’s goal of building fiber to 40,000 homes and businesses with their $40 million investment in Lawton, announced in 2021. Thus far, Bluepeak’s service area in Lawton covers some of the west part of the city, including some of the neighborhoods of Meadowbrook/Heinz, Cache Road, Stonebridge Estates, Wyatt Acres, Northwest 67th Street and Crosby Park, along with more of the Highland Park neighborhood.
After wrapping up the latest construction zones in the west section of Lawton, Bluepeak construction will continue in the Mattie Beal and Highland Park neighborhoods, along with the area west of the Meadowbrook/Heinz neighborhood, officials said. For more information and to sign up for the latest Bluepeak updates in Lawton, visit mybluepeak.com.