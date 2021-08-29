In the interest of health and safety for the community, the 2021 “Wanderlust” Blue Tie Gala for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, previously scheduled to take place Sept. 10, has been canceled.
This decision was reached by vote at the Board of Director’s meeting last week.
“Although this was a difficult choice, we believe it is the right choice given the current climate of the ongoing health pandemic,” said Lauren Ellis, UWSWOK President & CEO. “The safety of our supporters and the entire community is always our first priority.”
The live auction that traditionally takes place at the gala will now be moved to a virtual format, Ellis said, and details on the event will be released in weeks to come.