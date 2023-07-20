In the 1930s, when “Reefer Madness” first made its way into theaters as a propaganda film against marijuana, the audience took the melodramatic events surrounding soon-to-be addicted high school students seriously. In the 1970s, amid the movement for cannabis policy reform, the film experienced a comeback as unintentional satire.

And today? Marijuana has lost its stigma, at least most of it, and Oklahoma allows the use of medical cannabis. But young and dumb teenagers getting high still offers great entertainment, and so do adults with almost pretentiously ridiculous prejudices against marijuana. In other words, “Reefer Madness” makes for great comedy, and Director Ben Williams from Blue Moon Productions has every intention to exploit that potential to the fullest.

