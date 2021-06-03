MEDICINE PARK — Nicole Hill is excited about camp.
Hill is camp instructor at Blue Gill Summer Camp at Medicine Park Aquarium this summer, which will complete its first week on Friday.
“I’m really excited to just get the kids active — anything from science experiments to feeding turtles, really anything outdoors. I’m really excited about the camp,” said Hill.
Not only will campers interact with the animals, they also will engage in crafts, dig fossils, play games and fish.
Every two weeks throughout the months of June and July, Blue Gill will host 12 campers, ages 8-14. For three days, campers will engage in the world of biology, nature and outdoor adventure.
On the first day of camp, campers are given a bamboo clip. On the attachment, the campers put a piece of sweet potato, which they dip into the pond for the turtles to eat.
The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The second week will be June 23-25, the third camp will be July 14-16, and the last week will be July 28-30. Campers will receive a T-shirt, backpack and water bottle.
Registration will remain open until each week of camp is over. Each group is limited to 12 campers.
For more information, call Medicine Park Aquarium at 580-529-3601 or visit www.mpmns.org/kids-camps.