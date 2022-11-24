Lawton Farmers Market will be holding a blood drive Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Bloodmobile will be on site. All donors will receive a choice of a limited edition long sleeve T-shirt for the holidays. To schedule an appointment, email arby.baggs@obi.org or call/text 580-483-9218. Walk-ins are also welcome.
