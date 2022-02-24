The Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging all area residents to make blood donation a priority to ensure that the winter weather does not affect the local blood supply.
The institute is already experiencing blood drive cancellations, and more are anticipated as winter weather moves through the area. The loss of scheduled donations will impact the local blood supply, according to a press release from the institute.
To help avoid a blood shortage, the institute’s donor centers will remain open to accept donors as weather conditions allow. Those who can safely travel to a donor center are encouraged to do so.
Lawton residents can donate at the Oklahoma Blood Institute located at 211 SW A ave.
Additional blood drive cancellations are anticipated, but the local donor center will remain open as weather conditions allow.
Donors can donate blood every 56 days, and platelets every 7 days up to 24 times a year.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.