Oklahoma Blood Institute is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and is issuing an urgent call for donors of all blood types.
A rare ice storm that affected much of the service area has caused additional closures and cancellations, adding to the already critical problem of continuous blood drive cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Oklahoma Blood Institute is seeing a significant downturn in donations and has exhausted typical recruitment efforts, according to a press release.
Oklahoma Blood Institute’s life-saving stock of blood has reached a less-than-one-day supply. Typically, Oklahoma Blood Institute maintains a three- to five-day supply for local hospitals.
“COVID-19 has put tremendous strain on the blood supply for months, but this unseasonable inclement weather was the real catalyst for a blood emergency in our state,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The need for blood is constant — someone needs a life-saving transfusion every two seconds. We are calling on all healthy Oklahomans to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages all Oklahomans, age 16 and older, to donate blood as soon as possible. To schedule an appointment to give blood, call 1-877-340-8777 or visit obi.org to see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives.