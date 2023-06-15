Auditorium Juneteenth

Mary Mitshell (left) talks to LaTonya Simon, who plays Aunt Mattie, the main character.

 Courtesy photo

This year’s Juneteenth Celebration in Lawton has a lot to offer.

The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with a block party on Southwest C Avenue between Southwest 4th Street and Southwest 5th Street in downtown Lawton, according to a release. Visitors can enjoy music, food, shopping, entertainment and more during the four-hour event.

