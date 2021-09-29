On the day before he was due to begin trial before a Comanche County jury, Isaac Malik Mclennan admitted he killed Tariq Jackson in November 2019.
Mclennan, 20, offered a blind plea of guilty to felony counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon allegations. Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth ordered a pre-sentence investigation. With a blind plea, it’s up to the judge to determine the sentence.
Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Mclennan faces life in prison, life without parole or the death penalty.
Mclennan is one of three men accused in the death of Jackson, who was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.
Larry Charles Washington, 27, and Jalen Jones-Harris, 21, both of Lawton, were each charged with accessory after the fact in Comanche County District Court, records indicate. The allegation is punishable by between 5 and 45 years in prison.
Lawton police found Jackson with a gunshot wound to the head and lying in the roadway in the 3800 block of Northwest Arlington the morning of Nov. 6, 2019.
Investigators would learn the incident boiled down to an argument about drugs and money.
Washington drove Harris and Mclennan to 3823 NW Arlington to speak with Jackson, according to the probable cause affidavit. The vehicle was parked on the roadway two houses down from Jackson’s home and Mclennan called Jackson via SnapChat and asked him to come outside.
Jackson walked to the front passenger window of the vehicle, where Mclennan was seated, and the two began to argue about drugs and money that Mclennan believed Jackson had stolen from him, the affidavit states. Witnesses told investigators that’s when Mclennan shot Jackson in the head.
Jones-Harris is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 21 in District Judge Scott Meaders’ courtroom.
Washington is scheduled for trial as part of the January 2022 jury docket.
Two other trials set to begin Monday morning ended with blind guilty pleas.
Jeffery Deschane McClung, 32, pleaded guilty before District Judge Scott D. Meaders and avoided a felony trial for allegations of first-degree burglary and resisting police.
Meaders sentenced him to serve a year in the Comanche County Detention Center as well as a $200 fine and court costs.
Jemerio Young pleaded guilty before District Judge Irma Newburn to felony charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication as well as misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of a property accident with damage and reckless driving, records indicate.
Young received 90 days to serve in the Comanche County Detention Center with the sentence suspended, records indicate.
One trial is underway.
Robert Anthony Barnett, 41, is being tried in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom for a felony count of first-degree rape, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than five years in prison.
Barnett is accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl between August 2019 and January 2020, according to the allegations.
Closing arguments are expected to begin today.
