The Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Three will visit the Goodyear-Lawton manufacturing facility Sunday and Monday, weather permitting.
While it is in Lawton, it will fly over Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center with sign messaging to thank hospital workers, first responders and the greater Lawton community, according to a press release.
The blimp is on its cross-country journey from Goodyear’s Akron, Ohio, headquarters to its home base in Carson, Calif.
During its visit, the blimp’s landing base will be in front of the Goodyear-Lawton plant at No. 1 SW Goodyear Blvd.