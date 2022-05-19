Have you ever wanted to fly without wings?
Then Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has the job for you.
William Bayless, chief pilot of the Goodyear Blimp named Wingfoot One, shared his love for the gig during a stopover Wednesday morning at the Lawton Goodyear plant. A pilot of 20 years, the last nine have been spent flying the helium-filled, ¾-the-size-of-a-football-field colossus through the skies.
“As you know,” he said, “this is the biggest windsock in Oklahoma right now.”
The Wingfoot One is the oldest blimp in the Goodyear fleet, having been christened in August 2014. It’s logged many an air mile over its lifetime with many more to go.
Plant Communications Director Cindy Watkins still hasn’t been able to take a flight. It doesn’t mean there’s not excitement in seeing this iconic, giant dirigible in person.
“It’s definitely an honor,” she said. “It’s just a cool thing.”
The aluminum and carbon fiber, slow-moving projectile readied for a short flight over Lawton. Bayless coordinated the lift-off via his hand-held radio. Soon after, the blimp would leave for Tulsa to fly above this weekend’s 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. On Monday, it will fly to St. Louis, Mo., before making its way to the base in Akron, Ohio.
“They’re built there,” he said. “They’ve built 330 of them over the past 100 years.”
But what does it take to pilot one of these unique vessels?
Bayless said first and foremost, you must have your pilot’s license and anywhere between 1,000 to 2,000 flight hours. Then, if you’re fortunate enough to join their 10-person pilot corps, you take what you know and apply it in a totally different way. With experience as a commercial plane pilot, others have experiences ranging from piloting jet planes to helicopters, he said.
“It’s on-the-job training; it’s all about feel,” he said. “But these are more fun to fly.”
There’s another range of aerostatics — a branch of statics that deals with the equilibrium of gaseous fluids and of solid bodies immersed in them. Bayless said it means considering the elements’ effects with the helium-filled cavity that provides lift.
“That’s around 2-million birthday balloons worth of helium,” he said. “It takes a year to train pilots.”
The blimps can reach a top speed of around 70 mph, Bayless said. Often, it’s much less than that due to thermal conditions and the elements. With no air-conditioning — the windows are opened to allow some ventilation — there is a lot of focus and stress in being a pilot. But there’s a security you’ll make it through and teamwork, he said.
“It’s built to take it,” he said, “but we have to switch every hour while flying it.”
Another crew is as essential as the pilots, according to Bayless. There was a truck and crew of about 10 in Lawton Wednesday morning, The other truck and crew were already in Tulsa. He said it keeps the flow smooth and, if there are issues mid-flight, there’s always a crew there for an emergency landing.
“It’s such a team to make these things fly,” he said.
With the job of a Goodyear Blimp pilot, Bayless said you also need solid people skills. With a lot of public relations involved, including charity rides, it helps to be good with people.
“First and foremost,” he said, “we’re global ambassadors of Goodyear Tire & Rubber.”
The application and interview process can be grueling, Bayless said. Once you have the job, you’re away from home anywhere between three to six months of the year.
“That can be tough,” he said. “But we really all enjoy what we do.”
In the end, it’s totally worth it, Bayless said. With three Goodyear Blimps in the United States and another flying over Europe, it’s a rare honor to have “the right stuff.”
Bayless spoke of Tuesday’s journey from New Mexico to Lawton. Much like the rest of the country, the trip was taken around 1,000 feet above the earth; close enough you can see the people outside waving and watching in awe as the weather-resistant leviathan floats by overhead.
“You get to enjoy the scenery,” he said. “It never gets old.”