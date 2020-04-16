ALTUS — A 21-year-old Blair woman is in jail awaiting her initial court appearance after she turned herself in for a truck theft that took a man’s life.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Victoria R. Hooper for charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and larceny of an automobile, court records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison, life without parole or death.
Hooper turned herself into police after learning there was a warrant for her arrest, according to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy. Police began their investigation April 8 following the theft of the red 1998 GMC two-door extended cab pickup shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Main Street. It was left running while its owner stepped out momentarily.
As the suspect was stealing the pickup, a work truck of Murphy Daniel Moore, 31, he jumped into the bed of the pickup and was later thrown from the vehicle and run over near the area of the 800 block of West Bradford.
Hooper is accused of later taking the pickup to a friend’s home and asked to get it painted and to get a bumper guard added to it, according to investigators. A witness told police she also changed out the license plate.
Records indicate that Hooper will make her initial appearance at 9 a.m. today in Jackson County District Court.
