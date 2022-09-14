BLAIR — A Jackson County single-vehicle wreck killed a Blair man Saturday night.
Jubb J. Frith, 43, died from his unspecified injuries at Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. His body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
Frith was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound on Jackson County Road 155 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he went off the asphalt roadway to the right, struck a bridge and then went into an embankment, Trooper Taylor Bunting reported. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation, according to Bunting.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.