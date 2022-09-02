ALTUS — A Jackson County man is in jail on $250,000 bond after, investigators said, an Interstate Crimes Against Children Task Force alert to child porn images traced back to him.

Steven Elias Rosalez, 35, of Blair, made his initial appearance Thursday in Jackson County District Court where he was charged with procuring/producing/distributing or possessing juvenile pornography, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

