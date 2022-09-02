ALTUS — A Jackson County man is in jail on $250,000 bond after, investigators said, an Interstate Crimes Against Children Task Force alert to child porn images traced back to him.
Steven Elias Rosalez, 35, of Blair, made his initial appearance Thursday in Jackson County District Court where he was charged with procuring/producing/distributing or possessing juvenile pornography, records indicate.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday and he was taken into custody on Thursday.
Jackson County investigators received a tip from the task force about sexualized images of children were traced back to Rosalez. A search warrant for his electronics was issued and investigators anticipate more charges could follow as the investigation continues.
Held on $250,000 bond, Rosalez returns to court at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 10 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.