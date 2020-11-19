OLUSTEE — In what investigators described as caused by a medical issue, a tractor-trailer driver blacked out and wrecked Wednesday in western Jackson County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Oscar Turner, 58, of Childress, Texas, was flow to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in stable condition with a head injury.
Turner was driving a Western Star rig on the gravel Jackson County Road 1723 when he blacked out shortly after 9 a.m. and the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, according to Trooper Ryan Hayes’ incident report. He overcorrected course and struck an embankment on private property about 1 ½-mile south of the intersection of Oklahoma 6, and 9 miles west of Olustee.
The trooper cited an unidentified medical issue as the collision’s cause.