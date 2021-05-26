A man who said he blacked out and was shot in the foot Monday night was arrested Tuesday morning after police discovered he had outstanding warrants.
Lawton police were called around 10:40 p.m. to Comanche County Memorial Hospital on the report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his left foot.
The victim told officers he’d left his home in the 1200 block of Southwest F and began walking northbound on 13th Street when he blacked out. According to the report, he didn’t know if he made it to West Gore Boulevard.
Once he regained consciousness, the man said he was in a vehicle with an unknown woman and was en route to the hospital. She drove off after letting him out at the emergency room.
When asked if he wanted to file charges, the man responded, “I don’t know, because I don’t know who did it. No, I don’t,” the report states.
During the police investigation, it was learned the man had a valid arrest warrant out of Tillman County for domestic abuse/assault and battery and resisting police, according to the report.
Once medically cleared for treatment to his wound, the man was arrested Tuesday morning for the warrants and taken to Lawton City Jail.