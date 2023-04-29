A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Chief accused of blackmailing a woman for sex.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Tom Gaylon Belase, 41, of Lawton, for a count of blackmail and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing police, records indicate. With three prior felony convictions, he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.