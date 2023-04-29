A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued for a Lawton man and volunteer firefighter accused of blackmailing a woman for sex.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Tom Gaylon Belase, 41, for a count of blackmail and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing police, records indicate. With three prior felony convictions, he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Belase is accused of threatening to expose the woman in explicit videos to her employer unless she had sex with him, the charges state.
According to the warrant affidavit, Belase called the woman on Jan. 23 and told her to come to the Wichita Mountains Estates Fire Station and provide sexual favors. Constitution records show in August 2022 he was serving as fire chief for the volunteer department. There is no information as to his current role with the department.
Investigators said when she refused, he disseminated images of the woman in a sexual act to her employer and insinuating she was on the job during the acts. He also sent an explicit video to her boss, the affidavit states.
A search warrant of Belase’s phone was conducted and, according to investigators, he provided an old phone that had been reset to the original factory settings, according to the affidavit.
Belase has three prior felony convictions in Caddo County: September 2010, second-degree forgery and uttering a forged instrument; and October 2011, distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a park or school, records indicate.
