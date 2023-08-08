ANADARKO — The Apache Blackfeet Society has announced its new princess for 2023 through 2025.
ANADARKO — The Apache Blackfeet Society has announced its new princess for 2023 through 2025.
Ana’-Rose Whitewolf, 17, was recently named the society princess.
The daughter of Michelle Whitewolf Warledo, her Indian name is Sau-Ghout-Tho-Mah, meaning “Swift Hawk Woman,” a name given to her mother after her late-grandmother, Rudy Tanequodle-Redbird by her grandfather Charlie High.
“My mother passed the name on to me on my first birthday,” she said.
A member of the Esa-Rosa Whitwolf Descendants and the Carnegie Victory Club, Whitewolf lives in Anadarko and has attended Anadarko Public Schools for 12 years, graduating with the Class of 2023. While in school, she carried a 4.3 grade point average and was one of her class co-valedictorians.
While at Anadarko High School, Whitewolf was a member of the National Honor Society, the Indian Club, the Art Club and she played trumped in the school band. The band was chosent to march on field during the halftime show at the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in December 2022.
“That was a trip I will never forget,” she said.
Whitewolf is ready to begin the fall semester attending Southwest Oklahoma State University in Weatherford where she will work to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in graphic Arts Design.
“Thank you for choosing me as the Apache Blackfeet Society Princess,” she said. “I will wear the banner proudly.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.