The right to vote is a foundation of American democracy, but it must be exercised to remain strong.
That was the message from Dr. Charles Whitlow, longtime Lawton pastor and speaker for Friday’s Black Heritage Month kickoff.
Representatives from local organizations and governments crowded into the historic Patterson Community Center to sign a proclamation for the month and to take stock of the past and peer into the future.
Whitlow, pastor of Union Baptist Church for almost 45 years, concentrated on the struggle to win voting rights for African Americans in keeping with this year’s theme.
The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified 150 years ago during Reconstruction that followed the Civil War. It was designed to guarantee that black men would be guaranteed the right to vote and gave Congress the power to enforce its provisions.
“But Congress was not interested in African Americans voting,” Whitlow said. “Congress did nothing.”
Without support from Washington, black voting rights gradually evaporated as states erected barriers to voting, including complex literacy tests (from which most white voters were exempt) and voting taxes.
“To qualify was impossible for people who had come out of slavery,” Whitlow said.
The impetus to restore civil rights to blacks grew after World War II when African Americans returned home from serving their country.
“They came back to this county, a country they loved, a country they had given their lives for,” Whitlow said, and they found that they still lacked rights and faced discrimination.
Through the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, blacks marched in protest and conducted sit-ins, and NAACP challenged discrimination in court, eventually winning its landmark ruling that resulted in school desegregation.
African American organization signed up voters, efforts that resulted in violence and murder. But even as those civil rights pioneered faced deadly opposition, things were changing: The 24th Amendment outlawed the poll tax in federal elections in 1964, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 finally put teeth into the 15th Amendment. Millions of African Americans were able to vote for the first time — and black faces began appearing at all levels of government.
“I can remember the first African American that we had in the Senate in this state, Melvin Porter,” Whitlow said, and Americans even elected an African American president. “We have come a long way by the grace of Almighty God.”
But progress requires that the right to vote, a right bought by thousands and millions of people who put their lives on the line, be exercised.
“We must vote because our vote is our voice,” Whitlow said. “Our vote speaks for us.”
In this presidential year, he said, “We must vote for one who lives humanity. We must vote for one who has respect for all people. Above all, we must vote for one who will uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.”
Teach young people the importance of voting, Whitlow said, and vote at every level.
“A voteless people is a hopeless people,” he said.
The annual Black Heritage Month proclamation was signed by Mayor Stan Booker; the Rev. Thomas Perry, president of the Lawton Branch of the NAACP; Superintendent Micahel Cross, vice president of the Lawton Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance; John McArthur, president of Cameron University; Col. Anthony Lago, Fort Sill chief of staff; Rody Youngblood, president of the Lawton Fort Sill Pan Hellenic Council; and Tom Thomas, superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.