Tickets remain available for Saturday’s night’s Black Heritage Banquet.
The members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity (Eta Xi Lambda Chapter) will host the 2020 Lawton-Fort Sill’s National Pan-Hellenic Council’s Black Heritage Banquet at 6 p.m. in Cameron University’s McCasland Ballroom.
Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by contacting the Program Chairman Davison Virgil, 580-595-1216; or Chapter President Will D. Scott Jr., 580-536-6530.
Albert Johnson Sr. and Dr. Cheryl Monts will be recognized for their positive impacts made within the community, according to Scott
The fraternity will recognize the significant contributions made by champions of the “Divine Nine” — the nine historical predominantly African-American Greek-Lettered Fraternities and Sororities — and their roles in helping shape American and African-Americans history, Scott said.
This year’s Black Heritage Month theme is “African-Americans and the Vote.” It will allow homage to be paid to voting and civil rights pioneers for their “impactful contributions to our good and rich heritage,” Scott said.
Adrian L. Wallace, the 30th past General President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, will be keynote speaker. He established the Leadership Academy for College Alpha Brothers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. He lives in Lake Charles, La., where he serves as the Executive Director for Southwest Business Incubator and is also the part-owner and operator of Cruis Planners, Inc. He has served as a city administrator as well as a project chemist as well as multiple civic and volunteer roles.