Lawton Public Schools middle school students have until Wednesday to register for the 29th annual African American History Month Teen Conference.
The conference will be held Feb. 10 via Zoom, and will be open to Lawton Public School students in grades 6-8.
This will be the first time the event has been held over Zoom, and will mark the return of the event after its cancellation last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration is required, and space is limited to the first 40 students who register via email with completed parental permission forms.
This year, the subject of the conference will be Black Health and Wellness, tying into the national Black History Month theme for 2022.
Three speakers will give presentations on the subject of physical, mental and social/emotional health, presenting the topics in a way tailored specifically to a middle school audience, according to organizers.
Barbara Ellis, the organizer and chairperson for the event, has been involved with the conference since its inception 30 years ago. At first, the event was held districtwide, but gained more traction as an event held by registration only, she said.
Ellis was unsure of how the event would be received when it began, but has since seen it grow into an important community event.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the written feedback I get for the event every year,” Ellis said.
With the move to Zoom, several aspects of the event will change this year. Most significantly, the event will be shorter, lasting only one hour instead of the usual two.
Second, while the event is usually held as an open discussion, this year, the discussion segments will be slightly more limited, to avoid cross-chatter on the Zoom conference call.
Ellis stressed that, for this event, it is important parents give permission and help their children to understand the importance of the presentations given at the conference.
“We are very interested in parents being involved, and getting kids involved,” Ellis said. “The presenters provide age-appropriate information in a way that is fun and interesting.”
The event is hosted with the assistance of the Lawton Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Lawton/Fort Sill Pan-Helenic Council, an umbrella group for nine African American Greek Life Organizations in the area.
To register for the conference, send an email request for registration to lacdstaahmtc@gmail.com and include AAHMTC XXIX in the subject line.