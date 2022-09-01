The Black Beaver District of the Last Frontier Council want to share the joys of Boy Scouting with a larger range of youth.
Candace Hammond, Black Beaver and Chisholm Trail districts executive, said the district is preparing to initiate a “Scoutreach,” a concentrated effort to recruit youth from four Lawton schools with a high percentage of at-risk youth. The plan is to begin the recruitment effort in October, as long as all the components are in place.
Scoutreach is part of the national Boy Scouts of America program, a division that emphasizes youth who may be prevented from participating in scouting because of challenges in their lives. The program caught the eye of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee, which services as an advisory board to the Lawton City Council for expenditures from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) that benefit at-risk youth.
Committee members recommended the program for $18,000, a decision that will be forwarded to the council for final action. The program will be targeted toward youth up to age 11 (the ages for Cub Scouts) in four Lawton elementary schools: Cleveland, Lincoln, Pat Henry and Washington.
Hammond said one of the allures of Boy Scouting is outdoor activities and that’s something children from economically challenged homes might not get to experience.
“It’s so meaningful for so many kids who might never get to see a tent or go on a hike,” she said, of one of the classic reasons youth joint scout troops. “Every kid needs to have a program to get them out the door and off computers.”
But, scouting is more than camping in a tent and cooking over a campfire. Hammond said it also teaches youth a code of conduct, a code that is woven into every activity a troop tackles.
There’s a process that Hammond and others have to follow to take Scoutreach into the real world, and it will involve everyone from parents and principals, to the general public.
Hammond said while organizers must talk to schools to iron out the details of programs to be held there, they also must talk to parents to explain Boy Scouts and exactly what their children will be doing.
“A lot of parents don’t understand what Scouts is,” she said of the importance of getting parents involved, adding the goal is to get parents to understand and trust in the things their children will experience as a Cub Scout — if it’s learning archery, fishing in a stream, building a car for the Pinewood Derby or selling popcorn to fund activities. “To do it, we have to get the parents to understand it.”
The discussions with schools will center on what the program is trying to achieve and details like whether it should be an after school program or held at another time. Hammond also plans to talk to the city’s pastors, to get their input into what needs to be done and where programs should be held.
Volunteers to work with youth also are important to the program’s success.
“Volunteers would help establish the program this school year, so it can transition into a program that will attract more youth next year,” she said.
Preparatory work planned for September is keyed toward starting the program in October.
“We’d love to,” Hammond said. “I’m ready for the challenge.”
She said there are things the community can do to help meet that timeline. In addition to providing volunteers, residents can help financially.
“Funding is our biggest goal,” she said, explaining the $18,000 from the CIP will help cover the cost of being a Boy Scout: registration fees, uniforms, books, badges, sleeping bags.
Hammond is excited about the prospect of giving children who wouldn’t otherwise think about Boy Scouts a glimpse into that world, with things as simple as making s’mores and mac and cheese over a campfire.
“We want to teach,” she said.