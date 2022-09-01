Patriot Pavilion

The Last Frontier Council Boy Scout Troop 4176 return to post after presenting the colors during the dedication ceremony for the McMahon Patriot Pavilion in Elmer Thomas Park. The ceremony is among the activities that local Boy Scout leaders are hoping to introduce to a new generation of scouts.

 File photo

The Black Beaver District of the Last Frontier Council want to share the joys of Boy Scouting with a larger range of youth.

Candace Hammond, Black Beaver and Chisholm Trail districts executive, said the district is preparing to initiate a “Scoutreach,” a concentrated effort to recruit youth from four Lawton schools with a high percentage of at-risk youth. The plan is to begin the recruitment effort in October, as long as all the components are in place.

