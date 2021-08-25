A black bag tipped off investigators to an Apache man accused of moving methamphetamine through Comanche County.
Just days after being slated to begin community sentencing for a prior drug conviction, he faces prison time if convicted.
Jacob Alec McCurtain, 31, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and acquiring proceeds from drug activity after two or more felony convictions, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle and for driving left of center, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by up to 40 years due to the two prior felony convictions.
McCurtain was arrested following a Thursday traffic stop. Members of the Lawton Police Special Operations Unit were conducting surveillance on a known drug area when McCurtain was seen getting into his car with a black bag.
While officers followed, McCurtain crossed the center line which led to a traffic stop at a gas station. Investigators recovered several baggies of meth which weighed 84 total milligrams, as well as over $2,000 in cash.
McCurtain has prior felony convictions from Texas in May 2016 for bail jumping, and from Comanche County in August for conspiracy/attempt/endeavor to commit a drug crime where he received a 15-year suspended sentence and was slated to begin his community sentencing program on Aug. 17, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond, McCurtain returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference. He is slated to have a community sentencing review of his prior conviction at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 before District Judge Emmit Tayloe.