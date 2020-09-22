The new Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma, the Right Rev. Poulson Reed, will lead the Celebration of Ministry service for St. Andrews new rector, the Rev. Stephanie Jenkins.
The service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 1313 SW D.
Poulson officially became the sixth bishop of the Oklahoma Diocese on Aug. 8.
A Celebration of Ministry is traditionally a service that recognizes new rectors in Oklahoma. Jenkins, a native of Duncan, has served as St. Andrews’ rector since October 2019.
A courtyard reception will follow the service. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required.