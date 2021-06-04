Bishop Public School teacher Kayla Durgin is erupting in excitement to start the education component on volcanoes.
“I started the volcano units about three years ago. I saw a stack of newspaper in the hallway, and was like “how can I use those?” I researched it, and now every year, I do a unit over volcanoes so they can build one and set it off,” she said.
During the summer school program, students will be tasked to create and erupt a volcano. With newspapers, a water bottle, additional crumpled paper, cardboard and glue, the kids will shape the volcanoes into a cone-cylinder hybrid to replicate the real ones.
Concepts like how the eruption works, what happens inside a volcano, and how one is made will be instructed as the creation process goes on. Once the students have completed the structure of the volcano, they will paint the volcanoes before eruption.
“A bunch of this stuff is fascinating to me, that’s why I like doing this. Anytime we craft things, I like to participate because stuff like this makes me feel fun,” said Steven Sliva, a 9-year-old Bishop student.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, Durgin was unsure if the volcano unit would stick around. With a large demand of students asking to do the project, Durgin made it a priority to get it done.
“If kids ask for it, I am going to do it,” she said.
Students have worked on the volcanoes all week, and will complete it next week before erupting them on Wednesday.
“We want the kids to learn, but also be fun. Learning has to be fun” Durgin said.