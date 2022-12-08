Holly Landers and her students want to write a book.
Thanks to the Prince Hall Lodge #9 Masonic Lodge, they’re going to get that chance.
Landers was one of two teachers at Bishop School who received funds Wednesday from the Prince Hall Lodge, as part of a long-standing tradition by the Masons. The lodge has had a special relationship with Bishop School for more than a decade, coming together to support activities at the school and coordinating a Christmas event as well. In addition to providing gift baskets that provide the makings that will allow 12 Bishop School families to prepare Christmas dinner, two teachers are splitting a $500 donation to the school.
Robert Porter, Prince Hall Lodge president, said the donation is an important part of the lodge members’ focus on helping their community, in particular the school they have adopted. As part of its Christmas project, the lodge asks the school to designate two teachers who need help purchasing items for their classrooms.
“We give them a card to go to Amazon, so they can get what they need,” Porter said, explaining the teachers would know best what they need for their classrooms and students, so the card allows that to happen.
For Landers and her kindergarten students, that means a class project they’ve already been discussing.
“We want to do a book, to be published,” she said, explaining she and the class already have been exploring some ideas, including a project on how to be kind.
Porter said the program at Bishop School is part of the lodge’s effort to identify specific projects and needs to support with fund-raising efforts, in this case, asking the school to identify the teachers who will benefit, as well as the families who will receive Christmas baskets that contain a turkey and the ingredients to make all the side fixings for a holiday meal.
“They’ve been helping us for at least 10 years,” said Bishop Superintendent Howard Hampton, about the school’s cooperative venture with the Masons.
Porter said that relationship includes meals and holiday support for Christmas and Easter, as well as fun activities such a Field Day held in the spring. He said the programs are part of a larger effort by lodge members to identify needs in the community then address them, while mentoring young men and encouraging them toward success and, possibly, membership in the lodge when they reach adulthood.
And, with the Christmas program, it helps families with finances at an important time of year.
“It helps offset expenses,” Porter said, adding that is especially important this year because inflation has driven up the cost of food.