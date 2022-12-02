WHAT: Birthday powwow for Parker Emhoolah. Public welcome. Supper served. No drugs, alcohol or weapons. Not responsible for accidents, injuries or thefts.
December 2, 2022
WHAT: Birthday powwow for Parker Emhoolah. Public welcome. Supper served. No drugs, alcohol or weapons. Not responsible for accidents, injuries or thefts.
WHERE: Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday. O-Ho-Mah songs after supper.
HEAD STAFF: Wallace Coffey, master of ceremonies; Sidney Toppah and Richard Roubedeaux; Lt. Col. Corrie Brice, honored veteran; Tomisina Leader, honored elder; James Yellowfish, man dancer; Susan Buffalo Tabbytite Seal, lady dancer; James Wade, security; Larney Silverhorn and Jonas Herrera, KCA Veterans, RedMoon Service Club and Kiowa Tiah Piah, co-hosts.
