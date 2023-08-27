Biologists already are studying a group of Lawton prairie dogs and learning their habits and family links, in preparation for a relocation project.

The city prairie dogs will be moved to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in a two-phased project slated to take place in mid-September and mid-October, said Dan McDonald, wildlife biologist at the refuge. The effort is taking place under a recently-approved partnership between the wildlife refuge and the City of Lawton: the city is providing the prairie dogs from its overpopulated Elmer Thomas Park and surrounding area; the wildlife refuge, the planning, materials and muscle power to move the furry critters.

Recommended for you