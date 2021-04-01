Bingo is back at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center

Residents of the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center enjoyed their first round of bingo Friday last week courtesy of All America Bank Executive Vice President and Branch Manager Eddie Dabney Jr. and some of his staff.
“We love being here and (the residents) love us being here,” Dabney said. “I encourage my staff to volunteer here and see how much these veterans appreciate the game and interaction. I encourage my staff to engage in conversation with these veterans. Seventy-five percent of them don’t have families or visitors so they want that interaction with the community and the people. So this isn’t just about sponsoring bingo, this is us supporting these veterans who gave so much to this country.”
Dabney and the All American Bank have been sponsoring bingo, including providing prizes for the residents, for two years. The first year he said the residents really enjoyed it and his staff jumped at the opportunity to spend some time with the veterans. However, COVID-19 shut the games and most other activities for the residents down in March 2020 until the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released less restrictive guidelines. The new guidelines not only allowed for indoor and outdoor activities such as bingo, but also allowed for less restrictive visitation for the veterans.
“The moment I found out we could come back out here I was like ‘Hey, Can we do bingo?’,” Dabney said. “I called the facility and they said they’re going to start bingo again. It was cool. My staff was ecstatic about it and I couldn’t wait to come back out here.”