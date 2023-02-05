The law of unintended consequences, often cited but rarely defined, is that actions of people, and especially of governments, always have effects that are unanticipated or “unintended.”
As the historic Vaska Theatre approaches its 75th anniversary on March 4, one of its staple attractions is under threat of that “law” if the Oklahoma Legislature passes a proposed bill and ratifies it into state law.
Venue owner Justin Hackney said politicians attempting to act against drag performances will be inadvertently making what has become a family fan favorite, the Vaska Shadowcast performances, illegal if anyone under 18 is in the theater, 1902 NW Ferris, during production. The same goes for local community organizations and community theater plays and stage productions, he said.
People choose to come to these events, bring their families and pay their entry, Hackney said. Choice is always the best option, especially for consumers, he said.
“It’s something you have the option to go to; don’t want to see it, don’t go,” he said. “It’s taking free choice away.”
Oklahoma House Bill 2186 would, essentially, make it a felony punishable by up to a $20,000 fine for drag artists to perform in front of minors. A “drag queen” is deemed “a male or female performer who adopts a flamboyant or parodic feminine persona with glamorous or exaggerated costumes and makeup,” according to the bill’s text.
The bill states it would be “unlawful for a person to engage in an adult cabaret performance” in public before anyone under the age of 18. Along with the fine, punishment can include a prison sentence between 30 days to two years.
The bill is due to have its first reading in the State House on Monday.
For the Vaska Shadowcast productions, as well as those of local community theaters, Hackney said politicians are attempting to legislate people’s personal decisions on several levels.
Introduced Jan. 19 by Republican State Rep. Kevin West, the bill is targeted towards drag queen story hours, which have become a hot button topic in the nation’s culture wars.
Hackney said it’s an example of attempting to legislate a marginalized community into a state of almost nonexistence.
“They’re making a big deal of this drag queen story time,” he said. “I don’t know why.”
It’s a catalyst for unintended consequences, according to Hackney. With the Shadowcast productions, he said, you cast who you have available who can put in the time to learn the fine points of acting out the movie projected on the theatre’s screen simultaneously from the stage.
“This would drastically affect us,” he said.
Productions of “Hocus Pocus” and “Encanto” were met with full audiences, Hackney said. Most were families and many came from out of town .
“There’s nothing sexual about it,” he said. “The shows are tailored towards children.”
Hackney believes there’s a disparity in the bill’s proposed punishments for the performers compared to what is proposed for those who offer the stage.
The bill creates a misdemeanor charge for anyone who organizes or authorizes such performances in public or in view of minors, threatens a fine of $500 to $1,000 and serving up to a year in county jail.
Hackney said the fine differentials appear to be aimed at inflicting punishment on the performers in a performative manner.
“Let’s not even get started on the fines; $20,000 to a drag performer is devastating,” he said. “The venue fine is peanuts compared to the performer. That doesn’t make sense to me, either.
“I sense this wasn’t very well thought through,” he said.