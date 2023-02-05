Shadowcast 'Hocus Pocus'

Vaska Theatre owner Justin Hackney challenges people to discern who are the females and who is the male among the actors portraying the Sanderson Sisters during the recent Shadowcast production of "Hocus Pocus."

 Courtesy

The law of unintended consequences, often cited but rarely defined, is that actions of people, and especially of governments, always have effects that are unanticipated or “unintended.”

As the historic Vaska Theatre approaches its 75th anniversary on March 4, one of its staple attractions is under threat of that “law” if the Oklahoma Legislature passes a proposed bill and ratifies it into state law.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

