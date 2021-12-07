OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, has filed legislation for 2022 that would reconfigure how the base excise tax is determined when a vehicle is transferred and would allow a trade-in deduction allowance on the purchase price of a vehicle.
Bashore said House Bill 2986 would bring Oklahoma in line with how regional states, such as Kansas, Texas and Arkansas, calculate excise tax — based on the net cost of a vehicle rather than the gross cost. It also would lower the taxation amount that Oklahomans face when trading vehicles. The measure is estimated to save taxpayers about $47.3 million in associated motor vehicle excise tax from the deduction of the trade-in allowance.