Oklahomans may soon be able to purchase alcohol through liquor store drive-through windows, under bipartisan legislation that passed the House Appropriations & Budget Committee last week.
House Bill 2868, by Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, would allow retail spirit licensees to sell alcoholic beverages in their original, sealed containers via drive-through. Committee passage means the legislation may proceed to the House floor.
“This bill is about parity,” said the bill’s coauthor, Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater. “As alcohol laws continue to be modernized, we need to make sure that our small businesses can keep up with the big box stores.”
The legislation does nothing to remove barriers put in place to curb drinking and driving or dangerous alcohol consumption, supporters said.
“Drinking and driving is something this body takes seriously,” said Wallace. “This change in state statute doesn’t remove a single safeguard the Legislature has put into place to decrease drinking and driving. Instead, it takes a common-sense approach to protect small businesses who are sole proprietors and local economies.”