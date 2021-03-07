A bill by Altus Republican Brent Howard would authorize anatomical gifts from some children being removed from life support.
Senate Bill 170, approved by the Senate last week, would authorize authorizes courts to allow anatomical gifts to be procured from children once the court has approved removing a child under the custody of the Department of Human Services (DHS) from life support or have denied cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
“There are currently nearly 2,000 children nationwide under the age of 18 on the national transplant waiting list along with more than 100,000 adults. This bill would allow courts to authorize donating the organs of children who pass away while in state custody,” Howard said. “While this is a tragic scenario, these children’s organs can help save so many other lives. We can honor their memories by ensuring other Oklahomans live.”
Howard said the bill was requested by a judge in his district who had to rule to turn off a child’s ventilator at the recommendation of a physician. The judge said the difficult situation was made worse by fact he didn’t feel he had the power to agree to the donation of the child’s organs.
According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, one donor can save eight lives through the donation of eyes, kidneys, lungs, intestines, liver, tissue, heart and pancreas. One tissue donor (bone, tendons, cartilage, connective tissue, skin, corneas, sclera, heart valves and vessels) can impact the lives of as many as 75 people.
“Seventeen people die every day in the U.S. waiting for an organ to become available, and someone is added to the transplant waiting list every nine minutes,” Howard said. “Given the fact that only three in 1,000 people’s organs are viable for transplant and only 60 percent of Americans are actually signed up to be donors, this is truly a matter of life and death for so many Oklahomans.”
The bill now proceeds to the House.