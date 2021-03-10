Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny along with windy conditions during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.