A bill requiring seatbelts be worn for anyone under age 17 riding in the back of a passenger vehicle won approval this week from the Oklahoma Senate.
Senate Bill 339, by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, was introduced in the Senate last year, but stalled in the House due to the session being shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate approval means it now proceeds to the Oklahoma House.
“Oklahoma is the only state in the entire country that doesn’t require seatbelts for kids over the age of eight, and it’s no coincidence that vehicle fatalities are the number one cause of death for children over this age here in our state,” Pederson said. “Requiring seat belts for all children is a commonsense measure that will save lives.”
Oklahoma requires the driver, front seat passenger and child passengers under the age of eight to wear a seat belt, but has no requirements for children ages eight to 17.