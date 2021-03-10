House Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell won passage of a bill this week that he said would help high school students become more engaged citizens.
House Bill 2030 would require high school students to pass the civics portion of the United States’ naturalization test in order to graduate, beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Passage of the Catoosa Republican’s bill by the House now moves it to the Senate for consideration. O’Donnell said this is the same test required of anyone who wants to become a U.S. citizen. Fourteen other states have adopted similar legislation.
HB 2030 would require subject matter standards for history, social studies, and U.S. government courses in Oklahoma public schools, to include the study of important historical documents, including the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Emancipation Proclamation and Federalist Papers. Subject matter standards for U.S. government must include simulations of the democratic process and lessons on the structure and relationship between national, state, county and local governments.
O’Donnell said too many students graduate without being able to answer basic questions, such as how many branches of government exist in the United States or what is protected under the First Amendment. He said students would only have to achieve a bare minimum of a score of 60 to pass the test before graduation.
“That is not too high of a bar for young adults who will become part of our work force and our communities, and who will be future voters and perhaps even members of our government bodies,” O’Donnell said.
An amendment to the bill would exempt students that have an individualized education plan.