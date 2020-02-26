OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation to honor the contributions of women from Oklahoma who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces passed the House Rules Committee 6-0 on Tuesday.
House Bill 2981, authored by Rep. Kelly Albright (D-Midwest City), establishes June 12 as “Oklahoma Military Women in History Day.”
“There are many women in my district alone that have served, and I think it is important to both past and future generations to honor these women and keep their stories alive.”
Albright said. June 12 was the day President Harry Truman formally allowed women to serve in the military in 1948.