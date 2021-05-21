OKLAHOMA CITY — A compromise between the Oklahoma House of Representatives and Oklahoma Senate was reached on a bill establishing an intra-branch legal process to guard against federal overreach in Oklahoma.
House Bill 1236, by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, establishes a constitutional process to exercise Oklahoma’s authorities as a state under the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by reviewing federal actions for constitutionality and seeking judicial rulings to block unconstitutional federal actions from taking effect in Oklahoma. Upon recommendation from the Legislature, the executive branch, through the attorney general, could review any federal executive order, federal agency rule or federal legislative action for constitutionality and seek judicial branch intervention when necessary to prevent unconstitutional federal overreach in Oklahoma.
The bill went to a joint conference committee of the House and Senate after amendments were placed on it during the Senate review process.