A Lawton man is in jail after he was accused of being a pimp.
Michael Chase Johnston, 30, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of pandering, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between two and 20 years in prison.
Lawton Police began investigating Johnston April 29 after a female inmate at the City Jail asked to speak with detectives because she claimed Johnston was prostituting her out, the probable cause affidavit states. She said she’d known Johnston a year and he’s been pimping her out for the prior 10 months.
The woman claimed Johnston had taken photos of her and posted them to a website using the name “Natasha,” the affidavit states. She said she mostly did “in-call” dates but sometimes would do “out-calls.”
For the “in-call” dates, the client came to the home at 1713 NW Cherry. Johnston would keep time before knocking on the door and demanding more money if they went beyond the allotted time, according to the affidavit.
On “out-call” dates, she said Johnston would take her to the call and wait for her to finish. She said if she doesn’t do what he says, “he will make her pay” and “she will give her a black eye,” the affidavit states.
She said she gives Johnston the money afterwards and he will pay for the hotel room before leaving for a casino to “use the rest of the money,” according to the affidavit. She claimed she never gets to spend the money received.
On Monday, detectives saw an ad for “Natasha” posted the day before. A half-hour visit was arranged via phone for $400; however, once an arrangement was made, the phone number stopped replying, the affidavit states. Two days later, detectives reached back out to “Natasha” and a half-hour visit was arranged for $160. A detectives arrived to the given address, 1703 NW Cherry, and the woman who made the complaint was picked up by the detective.
Held on $50,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the woman, Johnston returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 8 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.