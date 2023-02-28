Lawton police conducting a search warrant netted an arrest for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking.
The Lawton Police Department Special Operations unit executed the warrant on Feb. 23 at 5346 NW Columbia as Investigators said Martavion Johnson arrived in a black Jeep Cherokee. Detectives had information he was there to deliver meth and fentanyl pills and he was detained and the Jeep searched.
Inside the Jeep, detectives found a pink gift bag containing two large baggies of meth and two large baggies of blue M30 pills, the probable cause affidavit states. Johnson was arrested and the drugs were confiscated.
Once at the police department, an inventory was conducted. One baggie of meth weighed 504.9 grams and the other, 504.4 grams, the affidavit states. The two baggies of fentanyl pills weighed 220 grams, investigators said.
Johnson, 20, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of aggravated trafficking of meth, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, unlawful use of a communication facility and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, records indicate. The fentanyl trafficking count is punishable by between two years to life in prison.
Held on $150,000 bond with the stipulation he wear a GPS, Johnson returns to court at 3 p.m. April 17 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.