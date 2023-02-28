Lawton police conducting a search warrant netted an arrest for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking.

The Lawton Police Department Special Operations unit executed the warrant on Feb. 23 at 5346 NW Columbia as Investigators said Martavion Johnson arrived in a black Jeep Cherokee. Detectives had information he was there to deliver meth and fentanyl pills and he was detained and the Jeep searched.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you