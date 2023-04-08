Two men are in jail on big bonds after police said they caught them in the middle of a drug deal involving almost 1,000 recovered fentanyl pills.
Dominique Lamar Finnie, 30, of Lawton, and Raymond David Tucker, 65, of Lawton, made their initial appearances Thursday in Comanche County District Court. Each man faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Finnie received felony charges of aggravated fentanyl trafficking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, records indicate.
Tucker received a trio of felony charges, as well: aggravated fentanyl trafficking, maintaining a place for keeping/selling drugs and unlawful use of a telephone during the commission of a felony.
Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit detectives served a search warrant on April 3 to Tucker’s home, 306 SW 13th, and, according to the probable cause affidavit, found the men sitting on the couch.
When Finnie tried to leave he was detained by police. Detectives found a baggy containing 825 fentanyl pills and $797 in cash on him, the affidavit states. A chamber loaded handgun on him, as well.
Police found a bag of 92 fentanyl pills on Tucker, along with $755 in cash. Another small bag contained six pills along with a pill grinder and a straw for snorting, according to the affidavit. Tucker told detectives he’d just purchased the pills from Finnie.
Finnie is being held on $500,000 bond and Tucker’s is $250,000, both with the stipulation they wear GPS ankle monitors if released. They return to court at 3 p.m. June 27 for preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.