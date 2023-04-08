Two men are in jail on big bonds after police said they caught them in the middle of a drug deal involving almost 1,000 recovered fentanyl pills.

Dominique Lamar Finnie, 30, of Lawton, and Raymond David Tucker, 65, of Lawton, made their initial appearances Thursday in Comanche County District Court. Each man faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.