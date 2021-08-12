Big Deuce VIII completes first step in leader development

Thinking of his professional military development, a donkey mascot from A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery figured it would behoove himself to work through the rigors of the FA Basic Leader Course (BLC).
That due diligence paid off July 29 when Sgt. Big Deuce VIII sort of joined his fellow graduates of Class No. 008-21 for a photo on the lawn near the Field Artillery School here.
Being new to the military way of life, Big Deuce had yet to master formations or any size group beyond the team of handlers who help him manage his military matters. Despite that, he too stood at attention as the orders were published:
“Attention to orders, let all who bear witness on the 29th day of July, 2021, that Sgt. Big Deuce VIII of 2-2 Field Artillery Regiment has successfully met all disciplinary and academic standards needed to graduate the Fires Center of Excellence Basic Leader Course 008-21.”
Big Deuce’s achievement received all the required military attention to detail. Staff Sgt. Dustin Hinkley administered a letter of counseling that acknowledged Big Deuce’s successful school completion.
1st Sgt. Travis Honea, BLC chief, then presented the four-legged with his Certificate of Graduation.
DEDICATED DONKEY
Capt. Catherine Grizzle, A Battery commander, said Big Deuce is already stepping up his game as an A Battery NCO. He has warmed up to his social media presence and always knows the right things to say.
To some degree, Big Deuce’s effectiveness as a is a reflection of the leaders appointed over him.
Sgt. Isaac Sorensen is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the handler team for Big Deuce and Short Round VII, a Boer goat and his technical adviser. He said handlers work additional duty hours caring for the mascots.
“Working with animals is always awesome,” he said.
Big Deuce’s effectiveness as an NCO is boosted by keeping him in the right frame of mind. Sorensen said handlers learn how to read subtle differences in Big Deuce’s posture or how his ears are angled toward or away from those around him.
The battery also holds semi-annual mascot training with the post veterinarian, who comes down and trains any new handlers.
Spc. Alec Harris, a 13B cannon crewmember and handler for Big Deuce, recalled his first thoughts of working with a donkey.
“When I first got here I got put on handler detail, and it didn’t mean too much to me, but it grew on me,” he said. “Being with the animal and understanding his history with the unit, being with him every time on duty just means a lot to me.”
Harris said the responsibility of caring for a big animal has taught him how to be a better person. His day with Big Deuce begins around 6 a.m. with feeding and brushing the donkey along with picking his hooves and mucking his stall. He returns for the donkey’s evening meal which is served around 4 or 5 p.m. Special days arise where Big Deuce needs to make an appearance at a museum or military ceremony on post. A quick learner, Sorensen said the donkey pretty much is willing to enter his custom trailer for a ride to his next function.
Harris said he pets and talks to Big Deuce all the time: “Having a bond with that animal is just something I can’t describe.”
NOTHING LIKE HOME COOKING
Grizzle said A Battery stays in contact with area ranches including Big Deuce’s home, DT Ranch Country, in Marlow, Oklahoma.
“If Big Deuce wants to do a four-day pass to interact with other farm animals, we are able to do that,” said the captain.
Once properly refreshed, he returns to post and connects with his battle buddy. From Day 1 forward, Grizzle said Big Deuce has imprinted on Short Round and follows her lead in his daily activities.
And while he’s a big part of unit morale, often it’s not what he said but just his presence that lifts moods. Leader checks are part of Grizzle’s responsibilities and those checks are done for her four-legged and his two-legged comrades.
“When I do a leader check of the stable, I tell myself I’ll just stay two minutes,” said the captain. “But then I start petting Big Deuce and look at my watch and it’s been 10 minutes.
“This is the greatest leader’s check ever,” said Grizzle with a smile.
The captain added as Big Deuce moves forward in his development as an NCO that additional responsibilities will come his way. But those will be a matter for Sorensen to counsel the donkey about.